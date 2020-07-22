Conrad govt asks armed forces to set up own testing centre

COVID-19: 21 fresh positive cases reported in Meghalaya

HT Correspondent

SHILLONG, July 21: Meghalaya government on Tuesday asked the different armed forces and paramilitary forces stationed in the state to set up their own COVID-19 testing centre to contain the spread of the contagious disease.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters that a meeting on this regard was convened by the state’s chief secretary MS Rao with the heads of the different armed forces and paramilitary forces to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

“We have advised them (armed forces and paramilitary forces) to set up testing centres within their respective campuses,” Tynsong said.

According to him, this will enable the authorities of the different armed forces and paramilitary forces to conduct coronavirus tests on their respective personnel especially those who are returning to the state.

Asked, the deputy chief minister said, “The Assam Rifles has assured during the meeting that they will soon set up their own testing centre while the heads of the other armed forces and paramilitary forces have agreed to take up this idea with their respective higher authorities.”

Meanwhile, Meghalaya reported 21 new positive cases till 4pm of Tuesday with 13 new cases reported from East Khasi Hills alone. Talking to reporters, Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek informed that out of the 21 positive cases, 13 new positive cases are from East Khasi Hills. This includes 2 BSF personnel, 2 CRPF and 9 others and 7 from Ri-Bhoi and one from West Jaintia Hills.

Stating that the total number of active cases in the State has gone up to 416, he further informed that the total number of people recovered so far is 70 while the number deceased is 4.