Conrad Govt awaits inquiry report into Greenwood Resort wedding party

Four more people test corona positive in Meghalaya

HT Correspondent

SHILLONG, July 8: Meghalaya government has warned to take stern action against those responsible for the recent incident where 2 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a wedding ceremony in Assam.

On the otherhand, four more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 54.

“4 more persons have tested positive for COVID19 in Shillong. 3 BSF personnel and 1 patient who has come from Tripura for treatment to NEIGRIHMS,” chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

43 people till date recovered and two people succumbed to this disease.

Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters that marriage party incident was discussed in detail during a review meeting chaired by the chief minister Conrad K Sangma.

A total of 41 persons have attended a wedding party held at the Greenwood Resort in Guwahati on June 27, despite the government’s decision to restrict citizens from travelling to Assam, which has witnessed a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

Tynsong said it was also informed that a small reception had also taken place in Shillong after they came back from Guwahati.

The deputy chief minister informed that the government had ordered the deputy commissioners of the East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts to conduct inquiry into the lapses that led to the incident.

“Based on the report, the government will take action on this particular case,” he said.

Asked, Tynsong also said, “Let me warn you that you cannot play with precious lives. Anyone found responsible (for not complying with the government’s notification) will be put behind bars.”

He informed that of 41 persons, two have been tested positive for COVID-19 while 39 were found to be negative. “All are under quarantine. After a few days, RT-PCR tests will again be conducted on the 39 persons to re-confirm their status,” Tynsong added.

Stating that contact tracing is being carried out by the health department, the deputy chief minister further informed that the meeting has also directed the Director of Health Services (MI) to issue a public notice requesting people who may have come into contact with the 41 persons to register themselves with 108 helplines.

Meanwhile, sources informed that the 41 persons have failed to register at the entry point at Byrnihat, Ri Bhoi district while returning from the wedding party the following day.

It may be mentioned here that the incident came to light only after one person from Mawprem was tested positive for COVID-19.