Conrad inspects SICPAC

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Aug 5: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction of the Shillong International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture (SICPAC) at Mawdiangdiang, which is in final stage of completion.

He inspected the site with Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Arts and Culture, F. Kharkongor, wherein chief minister was briefed about the progress of the works.

The construction of SICPAC is almost complete with finishing and furnishing being currently underway.

The officials informed that the construction and handing over of the projects will be completed within this financial year. Officials of the department informed that physical progress of about 83% is complete.

The prestigious project is constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs 108 cr and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has agreed to sanction additional Rs 12.85 cr for light and sound show in two auditoriums viz., black box and little theatre.

The cost of installation of sound and light system in the remaining auditorium – multipurpose hall has been posed to the North Eastern Council (NEC) at a cost of Rs 10 crore. The State Level Empowered Committee has recommended the proposal which is awaiting approval of NEC.