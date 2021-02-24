Conrad kicks-off year-long celebration of the 50 years of Meghalaya’s Statehood

Base for Greater Baghmara Water Supply Project laid

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Feb 24: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday laid the foundation for the Greater Baghmara Water Supply Project at South Garo Hills district in the presence of PHE minister, Renikton Lyngdoh; MLAs Thomas Sangma, Samuel Sangma and Rakkam A Sangma and other dignitaries.

Jointly funded by central and state share i.e, the ministry of DoNER through NESIDS at Rs 4754 lakh and the government of meghalaya through the state’s resources at Rs1596 Lakh, the total estimated cost is Rs 6350 lakh.

The Greater Baghmara Water Supply Scheme will provide adequate water supply to Baghmara town and 16 enroute villages including Rewak Kambepal, Rewak, Rongchekgiri, Kharukol Adinggiri, Kharukol Jaligiri, Kharukol Konagittim, Chigichakgiri, Goka Songmong, Kharukol Tainang, Goka Wachol, Masighat, Dabigiri, Balkal Watregittim, Rongrengpal, Tainang Songmong and Badri Jaisrugittim.

With the source for the scheme being the Rongdong stream, the scheme intends to cover the present population of 25676 and an ultimate population of 63335. The number of households proposed to be covered by the project area is 2340. The 1st instalment of Rs 10 crore for the project was released in January 2021.

The tender for the same was invited in the same month and opened in February 2021. Allotment of work shall be made on receipt of administrative approval from the state for which the proposal has been sent to the government on January 13. The target for completion of the project is 2 years.

Expressing his happiness on the occasion, the chief minister said, “This is an ambitious project of our government, and we are thrilled to lay the foundation for such an ambitious project which will go a long way in providing potable drinking water to the citizens of Baghmara town and 16 en route villages. This is the MDA fulfilling its promise to the people of South Garo Hills district. There has been a sense of neglect for such districts like South Garo Hills for many years and therefore, it has been the aim of the MDA Government to ensure that we make up for all the development work that these districts have been deprived of for years.” Asserting his commitment to the district, the chief minister further added, “Laying of the foundation is not the end and I am personally committed to the completion of what we start. We will see the projects through by monitoring them on a regular basis.”

PHE minister, Renikton Lyngdoh stated, “As members of the MDA Government, we are extremely happy to come to Baghmara to bring good news to the people about this project. We were here a few months ago to announce the Baghmara College project and we are glad to be here again to bring another project for the benefit of the people.” Speaking on the necessity of water the PHE minister commented, “Water is life. It not only nourishes us and our vegetables and plants but, we need water in the execution of most projects like Swachh Bharat and in the maintenance of cleanliness.”

Later, the chief minister kicked-off the year-long celebration of 50 years of Meghalaya’s statehood by inaugurating the 5th Baghmara Challenge, an inter-club basketball tournament at the Baghmara sports complex and also attended the audio-visual exhibition on the ‘Road to 50’ curated by The northeast India AV archive which is part of the celebration.

Speaking on the subject, the chief minister commented, “We must remember the sacrifices made by our leaders because of which we are blessed with the state of Meghalaya. Younger generations tend to forget the contributions made by such leaders. We must remind ourselves of their contribution to inspire us to take on what they have started and continue it for our state”.

Also, commenting on the 50th statehood celebrations, Thomas A Sangma said, “Baghmara is the birthplace of Captain Sangma, the architect of Meghalaya. The celebration of ‘The Road to Fifty’ from Baghmara is befitting for the state.” He also urged the youth to learn the ancient and traditional practices of the Garos, so that the rich and diverse culture of the tribe is preserved.