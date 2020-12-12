Conrad Sangma tests COVID-19 positive

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Dec 11: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma has been tested COVID-19 positive.

This was confirmed by chief minister Conrad Sangma himself on Friday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sangma posted the following tweet: “I have tested positive for #Covid_19. I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe.”

Furthermore, chief minister Sangma has urged all those who came in contact with him in the last five days to keep a tab on their health condition and get tested if need be.

Earlier, his elder brother and Meghalaya power minister James Sangma, Meghalaya health minister AL Hek also tested positive for COVID-19 and later recovered from the virus.