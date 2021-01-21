Conrad to raise boundary issue after Assam poll

Meghalaya Govt to take up ILP issue during Amit Shah visit

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Jan 21: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday committed that the ruling MDA coalition would ensure to take the discussions on Assam–Meghalaya inter-state boundary row forward and expressed hope to get to some kind of a solution.

“This government is committed to ensure that we are able to take the discussions forward and hopeful that we are going to find some kind of solution in the years to come and commitment is fully there from the state government’s side,” Sangma said.

The chief minister said that from the beginning of the state this issue has been there and many discussion had taken place at different levels.

He said that last year he was supposed to meet the Assam counterpart in the month of March or April and that they had already finalised to meet but Covid-19 happened. He said that discussion will only take place this year when the elections are over.

On ILP issue, Sangma said that that the passing of the ILP resolution by the State Government in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly is a reflection of his government’s commitment on the issue.

“The aspect of the ILP is something that the past government did not even passed a resolution we as a MDA have taken the step forward and passed the resolution it clearly reflects the commitment that this government has,” Sangma said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the 49th Statehood Day Celebration at the U Soso Tham Auditorium.

Talking about the efforts put in by the Government of the day in pursuing the Centre to give its nod on the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), the chief minister said, “A number of meeting have been held with the Union home minister and we have worked towards moving and achieving this goal”.

“It is a process that does take time many of the state has done that and it took them quite sometime,” he said.

Informing that different organisations of the state have also sought appointment with the Union home minister during his visit on January 23, the chief minister said, “We have passed on the message since the letters have come through the chief secretary to us. Therefore we have as a government send those request to the Home Ministry”.

On the meeting of the state government with the Union home minister, he said that the cabinet will be meeting him and they are hopeful that they will get the time.