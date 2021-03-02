Constituency Magistrates appointed for smooth conduct of polls

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, March 1: Constituency Magistrates have been appointed to the three constituencies falling under 1 Karimganj (SC) HPC for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections. An order to this effect was issued here on Sunday by deputy commissioner cum district election officer, Megh Nidhi Dahal.

To ensure peaceful conduct of the polls in a free and fair manner, the constituency magistrates have been appointed with specific roles and responsibilities. Besides maintenance of law and order, the constituency magistrates will also enforce the model code of conduct and election expenditure monitoring in their respective areas of jurisdiction. They will also ensure that no poll related corrupt practices take place during the entire polling exercise. Constituency magistrate Dhrubajyoti Deb will look after 6 Hailakandi LAC while AR Mazumder 7 Katlicherra LAC and Deepmala Goala for 8 Algapur LAC.