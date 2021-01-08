Consumer court orders Neha Builders to pay compensation to residents

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Kamrup ordered Neha Builders Real Estate Developers of Beltola Basistha Road, Guwahati to pay compensation of INR5.1 lakh to the residents of Bali Enclave situated in VIP Road, Guwahati for the deficiency in services.

The Forum also ordered it to pay the compensation within the next 45 days. Notably, on behalf of the flat owners, Prabin Kumar Das had filed a complaint with Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum, Assam alleging Neha Builders of not providing required amenities in spite of full and final payment. He alleged that basic amenities like electricity connection, earthing, individual energy meter, security measures, parking space for vehicles, sanitary and fire-fighting arrangement, proper lift installation has not been provided by the builder.