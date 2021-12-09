Contraband Recovered On Lumding Road

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 8: Based on a tip off the police set up a special naka checking on Lumding road under Diphu Police Station.

On Wednesday evening a police team led by OC of Diphu Police Station, inspector JS Khobung intercepted a scooter at 4 pm at 8 Kilo, Lumding Road, Dok Terang village. On checking the scooter the police recovered 10 packets of Simplex+ capsules consisting of 1,400 capsules from the possession of the scooter rider. Immanuel Hanse (38), son of Lt. Cornelius Hanse of Rongkimi has been arrested. The recovered contraband along with other articles was seized in the physical presence and supervision of DSP (Hq.), APS, Nahid Karishma.