Contractor abducted in Harangajao

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, April 26: A trader identified as Santosh Hojai was kidnapped from his residence Gamadi Hower under Harangajao police station in Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

According to his wife, a group of 3-4 unknown persons came to their residence searching for Santosh Hojai. As he was not present in the house at that time the miscreants asked for his mobile number and when asked for the reason by his wife they replied in Assamese language that they need the JCV to recover their Alto which stuck nearby area.

Meanwhile, Santosh Hojai arrived at his residence and the miscreants by force took him to the Bolero car which was in front of the residence and threatened her wife not to come near and took him away.

Sensation prevailed in the district when the wife of Santosh Hojai filed an FIR No.0320 with Harangajao police station on the incident. She also appealed to JNH, an apex body and students bodies to intervene into the situation and to find her kidnapped husband.