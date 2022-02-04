Contractors’ Bills To Be Cleared Within 7 Days: Assam CM

Now, roads to be built by PWD (R) under different schemes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 3: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reviewed the status of various projects of PWD (Roads) with executive engineers and senior officers of the department at PWD Convention and Training Centre at Dispur Last Gate in the city.

Progress of schemes such as embankment cum roads, PMGSY, EAP, RIDF, Assam Darshan, Asom Mala, Guwahati city road works, proposal for new bridge etc was discussed while looking at various aspects.

It was decided in the meeting that the SOPD scheme would be discontinued in the state and new schemes would be implemented in its place. On the other hand, a scheme envisaged as CMGSY, similar to PMGSY, would be implemented in Assam.

Stating that a systematic reform is sought to be brought in with the new initiatives in the department, the chief minister announced that from now onwards, roads would mainly be built by PWD (R) under the schemes of Mukhyamantri Path Pakikaran Achoni, Mukhyamantri Unnat Paki Path Nirman Achoni, Asom Mala and Mathauri Paki Path Nirman Achoni.

He also said that contractors would get their bills within 7 days of work completion.

Only in April-May every year, new road estimates would be prepared to eliminate the practice of haphazard road planning and proposals throughout the year. This would help in completing road projects on time taking advantage of the period after the rainy season.

Sarma informed that only those roads in the Road Asset Management System (RAMS) would be approved for construction and roads outside the network would not be taken up.

“We are striving towards rapid development of road infrastructure in the state and I urge the department officials to fully dedicate themselves towards achieving this goal,” he said.

The chief minister also released the ‘Pocketbook on Quality Control’ published by the department.