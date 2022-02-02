Contractual Primary TET Teachers Stage Protest

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 1: Along with the rest of districts of the state, demanding regularisation of their services, medical reimbursement and others, the contractual primary TET teachers of Nagaon district too staged a sit in protest for over an hour in front of the district Sarba Siksha coordinator office on Tuesday.

Several hundreds of primary TET teachers from various educational institutions participated in the stir and sought justice and fulfillment of their respective demands.

During the stir, the agitators warned that if their demands were not fulfilled by the state government, around 40,000 contractual primary TET teachers of the district would not cooperate with the government in the ‘Gunotsav’ programme to be held in the days to come, a release added.