Cop dies after slipping into pond

Operation against cattle smugglers turns tragic

GUWAHATI, Oct 18: A policeman died as he slipped into a pond while attempting to apprehend cattle smugglers in Mankachar in South Salmara district along Indo-Bangladesh border on Sunday.

A team of around 20 policemen from Jaleswar and Jordanga police outposts laid an ambush at Char Kokurmora under Mankachar near to nab cattle smugglers.

However, when Raben Das, Pranjit Roy, CN Medhi Timung and CN Dildar Hussain followed the smugglers’ gang to apprehend them, CN /584 Roben Das slipped into the pond. Immediately a joint search exercise was carried out and body of the constable was recovered from the pond and immediately rushed to Ghajarikandi PHC. However, the doctor on duty declared him brought dead.

“At about 1:45 am, a group of cattle smugglers were noticed on the bank of a pond immediately Das and three other police personnel followed the smugglers’ team and entered into the pond to apprehend the smugglers. Unfortunately, Das slipped down into the pond. After a joint search body of the constable was recovered from the pond and immediately rushed to Ghajarikandi PHC, where the doctor on duty declared him brought dead,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of constable Roben Das of 26th AP IRB and expressed his empathy with the bereaved family members.

Expressing his condolence over the death of the constable, Sonowal asked industry and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary to visit the death constable’s house at Hatinapur in Barpeta district and empathise with the members of the bereaved family. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased. Sonowal also directed the district and police administration to show adequate honour to the deceased.