Cop killer dies in police firing in West Kameng dist

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Jan 18: A man accused of murdering a deputy superintendent of police, Bomto Kamdak of Arunachal Pradesh in August 2016 succumbed to bullet injuries Saturday, after the police fired at him in self-defence.

Tagyung Yangfo, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, died on the way to the hospital, a senior police official said.

On Saturday, following inputs received from reliable sources that Yangfo was hiding in the Dirang area of West Kameng district, a special investigating team comprising SP (SIT) Navdeep Singh Brar and inspectors T Bage and Ashok Taying and others raided the Khamkhar Nala area in Dirang around 8.30 am.

Giving this information, Jimmy Cheram told newsmen during the raid Tagyung’s wife was found from the spot.

A .12 bore gun and gun-making materials were recovered from the hideout at Rama Camp area, Chiram said.

The senior police official said on further search the accused was located at Khamkar Nala nearby and was asked to surrender before police. Instead he started firing following which one bullet hit the BP jacket of SP (SIT) who was leading the team.

Further, he was chased down and police party opened fire in self-defence. During firing, he was injured and immediately taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

Yangfo, alias Jombo Yangfo, was wanted by the police in several cases including the murder of Kamdak whom he had allegedly shot dead in 2016 near the Wada Camp area of East Kameng district.

The incident had occurred when DSP Kamdak was leading a police team to the area to arrest Yangfo who was an alleged rapist and had escaped from jail.

The Arunachal Pradesh police had later offered a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for sharing information leading to the arrest of Yangfo. Kamdak was on the other hand posthumously conferred the first ‘Arunachal Ratna’ award for his bravery and sacrifice.

Meanwhile, an official report from Bomdila DIPRO added that as per the guidelines of NHRC, a magisterial inquiry into the matter has been ordered by the deputy commissioner cum district magistrate.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to congratulate the police team for its brave act. “Appreciate gallant efforts of State police in bringing to task Tagyung Yangfo in retaliatory firing by SIT led by SP Dr NS Brar. SIT was trying to nab him in connection to murder of DySP Bomto Kamdak. A remarkable feat by state police under leadership of DGP RP Upadhyaya,” Khandu tweeted.