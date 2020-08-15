Corona claims school principal in KA

BJP MLA Maheswar Baro joins COVID-19 list

HT Bureau

DIPHU/ GUWAHATI, Aug 14: The principal of Diphu Govt Boys HS School, Benjamin Terang died of COVID-19 infection at Hayat Hospital in Guwahati on Friday. His wife and minor son also tested positive for COVID-19 and undergoing treatment in COVID Hospital, Diphu.

Terang has tested positive on August 1 and admitted in COVID Hospital, Diphu. However, as his condition deteriorated he was shifted to Guwahati where he succumbed to infection at 3 am on Friday.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) declared half-holiday on Friday to pay tribute to the departed soul.

Karbi Anglong recorded 632 COVID-19 positive cases so far and of them 552 have been discharged from various hospitals. The twin district has now 76 active positive cases.

Meanwhile, BPF MLA from Kalaigaon constituency, Maheswar Baro also tested positive for COVID-19.The MLA was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after his health condition deteriorated.

According to reports, six other family members of the legislator were also found positive for coronavirus.

In Darrang district, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 2,086 with report of fresh 52 cases on Friday. Altogether 1364 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after they tested negative for covid-19.

34 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Hailakandi district on Friday, taking the total tally to 1,582.

One person named Rahmat Ali Choudhury, 49, Imam of Jame Masjid, Lala succumbed to the disease on Friday taking the death toll due to COVID to three. Seven patients died due to non-COVID at SMC&H.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the 34 positive cases detected on Friday, 29 cases have been detected under the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). Altogether 705 cases have been found positive under RAT with over 50 per cent without travel history. 1,114 persons on being cured have been released from hospitals.

The number of active cases in the district is currently 458. 56 persons are currently under facility quarantine centres while 6,443 under home quarantine. Of the 16,133 swab samples taken, 14,127 turned out to be negative. Swab results of 249 persons are awaited.

Meanwhile, the district administration intensified swab samples collection under RAT.40-45 mobile medical teams have fanned out to different parts of the district. The administration has set a target of collecting 2,000 swab samples per day.