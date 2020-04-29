Corona fallout: Sonowal govt goes on austerity drive 

State employees to get full salary of April on May 8

GUWAHATI, April 29: Although the Assam government, under Sarbananda Sonowal, going to pay its employees full salary of April on May 8, the state government has initiated a slew of austerity measures to tide over the present economic crisis arising due to the lockdown.

There has been a sharp drop in revenue collection in the state because of the adversity precipitated by COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdown, forcing Assam government to adopt the austerity measures.

Announcing this here on Wednesday, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was not only Assam but the entire country which is facing the crisis and many states have taken measures to defer partial payment of salaries but “we have decided to pay full salaries in May”.

The state has faced an 80 per cent drop in revenue collection in April this year with only Rs 193 crore collected as against Rs 932.56 crore in the same month in 2019, he said.

“The Cabinet has, therefore, decided to promote fiscal discipline without restricting the operational efficiency of the government and it will come into effect immediately”, he said.

The measures will be reviewed as the situation develops and steps will be taken accordingly, Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the state finance department on Wednesday issued an office memorandum mentioning the austerity measures taken by the state government to rationalize expenditure and optimize available resources in view of the current fiscal situation.

The office memorandum, issued by the principal secretary to the finance department, said: “With a view to mitigate the present economic crisis in view of COVID-19 pandemic”, the Assam governor, chief minister, the Council of Ministers have “already decided to donate 30% of their salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund”.

Remunerations of chairman and vice chairman of all PSUs, corporations and boards will be reduced by 25 per cent from May one.

Release of MLA Area Development Fund will remain suspended in the first four months of the current financial year or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the office memorandum said.

Regarding administrative approval, no new development schemes can be initiated without the concurrence of the finance department except for all central sector schemes.

All expenses related to industrial exemptions, subsidies and incentives of various sectors have been suspended till further orders and there will be no reimbursement of GST to industries in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Purchase of vehicles is banned, except in case of ambulances and vehicles required for police duty and these can be bought only with the approval of the chief minister, Sarma said in the press meet.

Organising conferences, seminars, workshops, fairs and functions is totally banned in the first quarter of the financial year and if required, will be held by video conferencing.

Executive class travel will not be allowed except in the case of Governor, chief minister, chief justice and judges of the Gauhati High Court and the chief secretary.

General administration department (GAD) will use discretion in declaration of visiting dignitaries as state guests, the official letter said adding officers will not be allowed to attend any foreign training course, workshop or seminar outside the country for which the expenditure has to be borne by the state government.

“All sanctioning power delegated to the administrative departments/heads of department, as per DFP Rule 1999 as amended, relating to the issuance of administrative approval and financial sanction In respect of SOPD Schemes hereby withdrawn until further orders. However, the departments may approach Finance Department with full justification for prior concurrence of schemes they propose to implement,” said the order.