Saturday, June 26
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Corona prisoner on the run from DMCH

Corona prisoner on the run from DMCH

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 25: A Covid-19 positive patient has escaped from the Covid ward of Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday evening.

Santosh Singh, a prisoner of Diphu District Jail, who had tested positive for Covid-19 was admitted in the Covid ward of DMCH on Thursday.

Singh was arrested from Matipung on June 12 after police conducted a raid in his rented house and recovered drug tablets.

Singh was remanded to judicial custody but was admitted in DMCH after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Singh escaped from the Covid-19 ward on Thursday evening.

The police are yet to trace him out.

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply