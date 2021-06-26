Corona prisoner on the run from DMCH

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Bureau
DIPHU, June 25: A Covid-19 positive patient has escaped from the Covid ward of Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday evening.
Santosh Singh, a prisoner of Diphu District Jail, who had tested positive for Covid-19 was admitted in the Covid ward of DMCH on Thursday.
Singh was arrested from Matipung on June 12 after police conducted a raid in his rented house and recovered drug tablets.
Singh was remanded to judicial custody but was admitted in DMCH after he had tested positive for Covid-19.
Singh escaped from the Covid-19 ward on Thursday evening.
The police are yet to trace him out.
