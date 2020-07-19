Corona scenario in Jorhat similar to Guwahati: Himanta

HT Correspondent

JORHAT/ DIBRUGARH, July 18: “In a population of 10 lakh in Guwahati about 500 on average are found to be positive daily. In Jorhat out of the 1 to 1.5 lakh about 60 are found to be positive daily, the per cent being the same,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Saturday.

Sarma said that the government was thinking of setting up of a temporary Covid hospital at Jorhat to deal with the ever increasing number of cases in the district.

The minister visited Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH), where he said that this was necessitated as the per cent of cases in Jorhat and Guwahati were almost the same.

Sarma said that the Centre had cautioned the state that there would be about 65,000 positive cases in the state by August and to keep every district hospital stocked with oxygen cylinders.

Sarma, however, said that probably they would be able to keep the numbers down given the lockdowns being imposed in those districts which witnessed an increase in cases.

In view of increase in community transmission here, Sarma said that Rapid Antigen Tests should be carried out in every ward.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 infections among doctors and employees at JMCH, Sarma suggested that a separate isolation ward be set up for patients visiting the hospital for emergency treatment in order to contain the spread.

In Jorhat about 60 health care workers have been affected by the virus including three doctors.

He further said that these patients should be isolated, and doctors wearing PPE kits should examine them.

He further said that these patients should be tested for COVID-19 infections, the results of which should be given within 8 to 12 hours, and if they tested negative, only then should they be shifted to other wards.

The minister after donning a PPE kit went inside the ICU where four COVID-19 patients were being treated. He said that out of the four, three COVID-19 infected patients in the ICU were doing well but one old woman was lagging. He further interacted with other affected patients in the Covid ward, who he said were also doing well.

He appreciated the JMCH doctors and health care workers for doing a commendable job in tackling the pandemic.

Later in a meeting with health department and district administration officials at circuit house, the minister instructed the health department to supply insulin and other requirements to COVID-19 patients who were also affected by diabetes and heart ailments. He further told the hospital authority to allow homemade food for patients if the family of the patients were willing to give the food but to ensure that they were packed in disposable containers.

Himanta reviews COVID-19 situation in Dibrugarh

The health minister also visited Dibrugarh to review the COVID-19 situation in the district.

Sarma had a review meeting with the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, principal of Assam Medical College, joint director of health services, ICMR officials and other officials involved with COVID-19 containment measures in the district.

“We have decided that we may need 1,000 beds in Dibrugarh district for Covid patients in the coming days. We have given the responsibility to the deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh to arrange Covid Care Centres to increase the capacity to treat 1,000 Covid patients,” Sarma told reporters after the meeting.

“We are going to increase swab testing in Dibrugarh town by setting up 11 testing centres in different wards of the town. People who wish to get them tested can come forward for their testing. First they will be tested by Rapid Antigen Test and results will be given within half an hour for the positive cases. However the people who get negative results, will be tested again through RTPCR result of which may take some time,” Sarma said.

The minister said they have also permitted asymptomatic positive cases to be kept in home isolation subject to fulfilling other requirements.

He said they have advised the deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha to arrange telemedicine system for those people.

“As we know that cases in Assam are becoming symptomatic gradually from non-symptomatic. In Assam Medical College, many Covid patients are fighting with the pandemic. We have arranged all available treatment to the critical patients in AMC. We have started plasma bank in Assam. We are happy to announce that two bags of plasma have been brought from Guwahati to treat a patient at Assam Medical College,” the minister said.

“The situation is under control at present. We have barred inter-district movement in Assam from July 22 except some exemptions. This will help to control the situation,” he said.

Regarding the availability of treatment facility in Assam Medical College, the minister said, “The doctors and health workers in Assam are providing the best treatment in comparison to other parts of the country. We should feel proud of them. In Dibrugarh also many critical patients are recovered and discharged. The mortality rate in Assam is .02 %. Whatever is done is best in the country as on date.”

“We have extended the insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh to the contractual workers working in Covid Care Centres from now onwards,” he said.

The minister asked the people residing at densely populated places like police barracks, jail, nursing home staff to come forward to get their test done. The minister also instructed the district administration to arrange for training of the health workers wherever required.

The minister also instructed the AMCH authority to prepare a 150 bedded separate building with surgery facility apart from the existing COVID treatment facility.