Corona tally crosses triple century mark in Assam

State no longer safe, admits Himanta ** Stranded people asked not to come to Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 23: With 87 fresh cases, the state has witnessed a highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases to 346.

17 fresh cases have been reported on late Saturday night from Chirang, Tinsukia, Goalpara, Cachar and Hailakandi districts.

“Alert ~ 17 more #COVID19+ confirmed. 4 from Chirang; 4 from Tinsukia; 1 from Goalpara; 8 test + at SMCH – Cachar (3), Hailakandi (3) & Tripura (2)” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on late Saturday night.

Another ten cases have been reported on Saturday night, Sarma said in another tweet. With the surge of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, Sarma said that Guwahati or Assam has remained no longer safe.

Sarma stated that the number of beds for COVID-19 patients will also gradually decrease.

Of the new patients, 4 cases are from Morigaon, 2 from Nalbari and 1 each from Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat and Jorhat.

“Ten new case of #COVID19+. 4 from Morigaon, 2 from Nalbari, 1 each from Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat & Jorhat,” Sarma said in another tweet.

Of the two patients tested positive from Nagaon, one has been put under quarantine at Bratadrova Shankardeva College quarantine facility while the other was in quarantine at a hotel at Azara in Kamrup.

One of the patients Nazibur Hussain (22) who reached at Chapormukh railway station on May 18 from Chennai was kept in quarantine at Bratadrova Shankardeva College. He was immediately shifted to Nagaon Swahid Bhugeswari Phookonani Civil Hospital.

Another positive patient Jubeir Hussain who hails from Rupahihat area, arrived Azara from outside the state and his swabs samples was collected at Sarusojai quarantine facility.

Two patients who hail from Nalbari district have been identified as Putul Ali (21) and Imran Ali (28). They hail from Poisara under Ghograpar revenue circle.

They have been kept at a quarantine facility of UP Banekushi Jawahar Navoday Vidalaya after they arrived from Uttar Pradesh on May 19.

There are 268 active cases in the state as one more patient has been discharged on Saturday.

Earlier 53 cases positive cases were reported from various parts of the state.

“Alert ~ Fifty three new #COVID19 + cases confirmed – 44 from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre, 7 from Dima Hasao district and 2 from Cachar,” Sarma said in another tweet.

This morning, seven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the city. Six patients belong to Hojai district but are in Sarusajai quarantine centre, while one is from Dhubri, who is also in quarantine.

Meanwhile, the health minister urged people stranded in other states not to return to Assam if it is not necessary.

Sarma mentioned that the state government has already paid the second instalment of the financial assistance to the people stranded outside the state. He advised the people to stay at their places as the situation in Assam may deteriorate.

“We have limited facilities. After a certain point of time there will be some problems,” Sarma said.

However, the minister mentioned that majority of the recent cases have been found from quarantine centres which lower the risk of further spread. He appealed to the people of the state to stand by the side of the doctors and nurses and boost their morale.