Corona treatment at two Guwahati stadia

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 25: In a move to combat coronavirus outbreak, Assam government has decided to convert Nehru and Sarusajai stadiums in Guwahati to temporary Coronavirus hospitals, revealed Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati will be used to quarantine at least 1 thousand people. Nehru stadium will also be used for the same,” Sarma said.

“We have added 30 more ICUs at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). We are planning to keep Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) exclusively for coronavirus treatment. We will add 9-10 ICUs at MMCH. We have converted Sonapur Hospital exclusively for coronavirus treatments except gynaecology section,” Dr. Sarma added.

On the other hand IDSP hospital at Guwahati’s Kalapahar, model hospital at Singimari, Government Ayurvedic College hospital will be used for coronavirus treatment.

Tata Referral Hospital at Chabua under Dibrugarh district has also volunteered itself to serve coronavirus patients.

In a Facebook post, the minister said, “I discussed with owners of private hospitals of Guwahati about how they can share burden along with government hospitals. I suggested that while government hosp can be restricted for COVID patients, regular patients can be sent to them for which we reimburse. Hopeful something will work out.”

No positive case for coronavirus has so far been found in the state, an official said.

A total of 217 samples have been tested and all are found negative.

Altogether 36,643 people have been screened in various airports, railway stations and other public places till Wednesday.

427 have been under observation while 25,045 have been under home isolation, the official added.

A youth who was travelling in the same flight with the positive patient of COVID-19 from Mizoram is picked up by Golaghat district administration and presently kept in isolation ward of Kushal Konwar civil hospital here.

“He arrived here on 16 and since then he was kept under home quarantine as part of the standard operating procedure. After screening the passenger details of the flight in which the COVID-19 positive patient from Mizoram was travelling , the name of this youth came up and accordingly we admitted him into the isolation ward of civil hospital here and his samples will be sent for testing” said Papu Gogoi, district information and public relation officer.

We are also tracking the peoples with whom he came into contact since he arrived in Assam, Gogoi added. The Kushal Konwar civil hospital presently have four dedicated COVID-19 isolation beds.

Tinsukia district deputy commissioner Bhaskar Pegu said that 349 people have been put under home quarantine as they had entered the district through rail or air routes.

In Lakhimpur district, 664 people have been home quarantined with 21 of them recently returning from abroad, a senior health official said.

Health check-up has been conducted on inter-state truck drivers at Dhalpur in the district, he said. A designated dhaba has been kept open in the district 24/7 to serve food to truck drivers and people engaged in emergency duties, officials said.