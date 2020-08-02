Coronavirus dampens celebratory mood on Eid al-Adha

HT Bureau

DIPHU/ GUWAHATI/ KOKRAJHAR, Aug 1: The coronavirus pandemic has dampened the festival spirit of Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice celebrated by Muslims across the state on Saturday. Many people have been forced to stay at home and offered namaaz to Almighty Allah on the occasion.

For limited number of faithful gathered at mosques, prayers were conducted observing social distancing norms.

A very little congregation offered namaaz at Diphu Mosque here on the occasion.

Unlike previous years, the people avoided hugging this time. People observed social distancing and wore masks in the mosque during namaaz.

In Guwahati also, there was no mass gathering in mosques. “Eid al-Adha means Eid of sacrifices. We prayed for relief from the virus, peace and growth of the country and thanked the authorities to allow namaaz in mosques with precautions against COVID-19,” Imam Habib Ullah said.

“We have asked everyone from the community to distribute sacrificial meat among the family members and close friends, and not to anyone else keeping in mind the present situation,” Ullah said.

People preferred to offer Eid prayers at home – either individually or in small groups consisting of family members only, an official said, adding, however, reports of congregation Eid prayers being offered in the mosques in interior parts of the towns have been received.

The sight, smell and sounds of Eid were also missing in Guwahati city, which dons a festive look every year with numerous food stalls and gift shops dotting the road on the occasion.

“Only five people offered namaaz at Hatigaon Masjid. Most people offered namaaz at their homes and also did ‘qurbaani’ in their homes. Ninety per cent of people completed their prayers in the early morning itself,” he added.

In Kokrajhar, former BTC chief and Bodoland people’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary offerd namaaz at Kokrajhar Jame Masjid on the occasion.