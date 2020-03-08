Coronavirus effect: Guwahati Book Fair postponed

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 8: Guwahati Book Fair, organised by Publication Board of Assam has been postponed indefinitely following coronavirus alert in the state.

The 33rd edition of the book fair was scheduled to be held from March 14 to 25 at Assam Engineering Institute playground at Chandmari here.

The decision to postpone Guwahati Book Fair has been taken to prevent public gathering amid COVID-19 scare.

In a press release issued by the secretary of the board, Pramod Kalita said, “As per the instruction and the direction of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the coronavirus outbreak, we have decided to defer the Book Fair this year.”

Earlier, the book fair was slated to take place from December 28, 2019 to January 8, 2020. However, it was deferred indefinitely following volatile situation in the state over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.