Coronavirus fears: Meghalayan Age Festival scaled down to conference

Shillong, March 6 (NNN): In view of the fear over the outbreak of coronavirus, the Meghalaya government has scaled down the Meghalaya Age Festival to a conference.

Informing of this development on Friday, chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the conference will now have participation of limited invitees only.

“As mass gatherings are to be avoided as per the Health department’s advisory, it is decided that the earlier planned events like evening music concerts and tethered balloon flights will not be held for the first three days,” Conrad said.

The chief minister then informed that the first three days will only be a ‘Media Conference’ and a ‘familiarization trip’ for the 50-70 invitees who will be going through the existing screening process as per Government of India and State Government’s protocols.

“The situation is being monitored closely and the State Government is continuously reviewing the situation,” he added.

Conrad said that the decision to scale down the festival was taken during a meeting held on Friday morning between the state’s Health, Tourism and Home departments.

He also informed that the state’s department of Tourism is fully cognizant of the public advisory released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of Meghalaya regarding the outbreak of the COVID-19 Virus in India.

Conrad said that given this, the Tourism department is taking steps in coordination with the Health department to ensure that all protocols and precautionary measures are adhered to at the Meghalayan Age Festival being organized from March 7 to 15 at Wenfield, Thadlaskein, West Jaintia Hills.

When it was pointed out that certain states in the country have already banned the entry of foreign tourists, the Chief Minister said that such a step is not appropriate.

“But it is important to have many mechanisms (to check the spread of the virus) in place,” Conrad said.

The Chief Minister also informed that of the 61 students who had come from coronavirus affected countries especially China, 54 have had their 28 days of quarantined period and ‘come out clean’.

“Another seven are under observation and after the mandatory 28 days of quarantined period, if they are found free from the virus, they will also be released,” Conrad said.

The Chief Minister also said that the annual Trade Fair, which was supposed to be held at Madan Iewrynghep has been cancelled, since there are participants from Thailand, too.

Moreover, Conrad also informed that 13 hospitals in the state have been identified where isolation wards will be set up.