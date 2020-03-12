Coronavirus impact: Visas of 30 tourists suspended; Union Home Minister’s visit cancelled

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, March 12: “As experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus disease that has claimed the lives of over 4200; Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit in the State on March 15 has been postponed indefinitely.

The Manipur government on Thursday declared all Schools (Government, Govt. Aided Schools including Private Schools) located within Manipur state to remain closed till March 31.

In order to ensure reduction of mass gatherings and to avoid spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus disease and as a precautionary measure stated in the notification.

However, all kinds of examination already scheduled (both theory and practical) conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) and Council of Higher Secondary Schools (COHSEM) will not be affected. The Manipur Government requested all deputy commissioners and zonal education officers to ensure compliance of order.

Additionally, visas of 30 foreign tourists supposed to visit Manipur have also been suspended. Manipur Works Minister Th Biswajit informed this while addressing a press conference at his office on Thursday.

He also disclosed that entry of foreign nationals into Manipur has been banned since Thursday till April 15. In view of prevailing dreaded Covid-19, the minister also appealed people to avoid mass gatherings or possibly postpone any sort of mass gatherings till the disease spread is contained. To a question on the shortage of face masks in the market, the Minister said that the government is trying its best to avail the same in aplenty. In the backdrop of the dreaded COVID 19, Manipur government has also sealed its border with Myanmar though there is no coronavirus patient in the state at present.