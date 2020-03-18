Coronavirus outbreak: Govt stops issuing visitors’ pass at Janata Bhawan, Minister’s Colony

No positive case in Assam* IMFL shops, bars, saloons shut

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 18: The total number of positive cases for coronavirus has gone up to 152 on Wednesday in the country prompting the Assam government to step up surveillance measures to deal with the situation.

The Indian Army reported its first case after a 34-year-old soldier of Ladakh Scout regiment tested positive. A Noida resident who recently returned from Indonesia also has been tested positive for coronavirus.

However, no positive case has so far been reported from anywhere in Assam.

A South Korean has been quarantined in his hotel room in Dhemaji district in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Wednesday.

The South Korean had come to Dhemaji town on March 11 to inaugurate a Korean therapy centre.

His swab and blood samples have been sent for test.

As the virus spreads rapidly, the government restricted entry of visitors passes at Ministers’ Colony at Dispur. The government also ordered for shutting up of all wine shops and bars with effect from Wednesday for an indefinite period.

According to a health bulletin of the state government, a total 11,975 passengers have been screened at various airports across state.

152 of 634 passengers with travel history of visiting covid-19 affected countries have completed the specified observation period of 28 days and the rest 482 have been under home isolation, the bulletin said.

While 3,243 travellers were screened at three land ports – Darranga (Baksa), Mankachar (South Salmara) and Sutarkandi (Karimganj), 24,029 persons have been screened so far at other places like rail stations and bus stands, it added.

“Total 634 travellers from COVID-19 affected countries have been identified and out of them, 152 passengers completed observation period of 28 days and remaining 482 are under home isolation,” the bulletin said.

The government has tested 31 samples so far, out of which 25 came negative and results for six are awaited.

“The state has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease. State control room nos 6913347770/1/2/3 and 104 (Sarathi) are functional. Till today, 1,126 calls were received and information was given,” the bulletin said.

All IMFL ‘on’ shops are to remain closed with immediate effect and until further orders,” the WT message issued by the additional commissioner of excise said.

By another order the state home and political department has ordered for closure of all bars, beauty parlours and saloons for an indefinite period.

In continuation of a previous order, the secretariat administration department has restricted the entry of daily visitors to the Ministers’ Colony till March 31 in view of spread of the coronavirus.

The private secretaries of the ministers are requested to issue passes to the visitors for entry in the Ministers’ Colony only after obtaining the permission from respective minister.

As a preventive measure, the SAD in a separate order has decided that no visitor passes including e-passes will be issued till March 31 at the Janata Bhawan. The visitors have been advised to contact their concerned officers of their respective departments over telephone/ e-mails for any urgent communication, an official release here said.