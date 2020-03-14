Coronavirus outbreak: Morning assembles in Assam schools prohibited till April 15

Doctor couple from Barpeta under 14-day surveillance

GUWAHATI, March 14: As the number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 84 on Saturday, Assam government has prohibited organising any form of ‘morning assembly” in schools, colleges, higher educational institutions till April 15 as a preventive intervention to contain the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus in the state.

Meanwhile, the operation theatre of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta has been sealed off for 24 hours by the medical college authority.

The move followed after it was found that a doctor couple serving at the same hospital had concealed their travel history to Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, the doctor couple recently visited Saudi Arabia and returned to India on March 9. They joined their duties on March 11 and performed several surgeries in the hospital.

The couple has been kept in isolation and are in house quarantine for at least 14 days. Health officials are constantly monitoring the health condition of the duo.

All the necessary tests regarding coronavirus have been done and if any symptoms are found, necessary steps will be taken immediately, officials said.

The couple stays at a rented house in the Metuakuchi area of the Barpeta town.

The state government on Saturday prohibited all forms of ‘morning assemblies in schools, colleges, higher educational institutions as a preventive measure to check the spread of the virus.

“No exhibitions etc. shall be organised in the schools, colleges, higher educational, institutions etc. No excursions or exposer visits shall be undertaken by the schools, colleges, higher educational institutions etc,” an official release informed here.

“Awareness, sensitization of students and enforcement of preventive interventions amongst the students by the teachers such as frequent hand wash that should start with the commencement of classes, respiratory etiquettes and avoid gatherings etc,” it said.

The government further instructed the heads of the institutions to ensure necessary sanitation measures accordingly. These preventive measures will remain in force till April 15, it added.

Meanwhile, Sonowal reviewed the situation emanated in a high level meeting at Assam Administrative Staff College here.

The chief minister asked principal secretary (health and family welfare) Samir Sinha to keep entire health machinery prepared to deal with any situation emanated from novel coronavirus infection.

He said that though no cases have been detected in the state, utmost care and precaution should be taken to keep the state aloof from novel Coronavirus infection.

The chief minister maintained that the health men and machinery in the state should adequately sensitised to face any contingency. He also asked the health department to generate mass awareness and encourage people to adopt personal hygiene to defeat any sort of eventuality.

Sonowal also took review of the progress of other development schemes and asked senior officers to expeditiously complete their implementation for the welfare of the public. He also asked the officers to keep the utilisation certificates ready to send them to the Centre.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 84 which includes the two deaths in Delhi and Karnataka.

Seven persons who tested positive including five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi have been discharged after treatment.

Delhi has reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 11 so far. Karnataka has six coronavirus patients, Maharashtra 14 and Ladakh three while Jammu and Kashmir reported two cases.

Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each.

Kerala has recorded 19 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the contagious infection.

The total number of 84 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners – 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian.