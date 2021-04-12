Coronavirus second season comes with fresh challenges

Covid-19 claims one more in Assam, 352 fresh cases detected

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/NORTH LAKHIMPUR, April 11: One more person died of Covid-19 on Sunday taking the toll in the second wave of coronavirus to 1347, an official report of National Health Mission (NHM) said here. With 352 fresh cases, the state’s total number of Covid-19 positive cases has gone up to 2,20,310 on Sunday, an official report of National Health Mission (NHM) said here. However, the positivity rate is still low at 0.48 percent.

The deceased has been identified as Jiten Kakoti (50). He was the resident of No-1 Motia near Pathalipahar under Narayanpur Revenue Circle of Lakhimpur district. Kakoti succumbed to his Covid-19 fatalities at around 10 am in Assam Medical College & Hospital in Dibrugarh. Family sources said that Kakoti was admitted in AMC on Saturday due to health problems related to high blood pressure and blood sugar. With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the Lakhimpur district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district. In an order by deputy commissioner Khargeswar Pegu stated that Section 144 was clamped considering the rising cases of Covid-19 in the district.

Meanwhile, after the discharge of 36 patients, the state has a total 1902 active positive case till Sunday, the official report said. Of the fresh cases, 186 cases have been reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district alone. 23 cases have been reported from Dibrugarh district, 18 from Nagaon and 17 cases have been reported from Tinsukia district, the report said. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the situation in a meeting held at Assam Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. Talking to media persons, Sonowal said, “We have fought successfully against the first wave of Covid-19. Now, the time has come again to prepare ourselves to fight against the second wave of the pandemic.”

“Last year we unitedly fought against the pandemic following all the guidelines of cleanliness and social distancing. Now it is time that we should encourage people to follow the health guidelines sincerely,” Sonowal said. Sonowal further added, “There is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccine. We have to continue vaccination and testing simultaneously. We appeal to the people to come forward and co-operate for testing as well as vaccination for the safety of all.” The meeting was attended by MLAs Prashanta Phukan, Rituparna Baruah, deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, AMC principal, superintendent, all departmental heads, joint director of health and other senior health officers of the district.

18 more cases in Nagaon

18 more cases have been detected in Nagaon district on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 73. Four positive patients who were under home quarantine, have recovered from the virus in the district. Of the fresh cases, four patients were hospitalised while 14 were sent home to be quarantined, official sources said. Three devotees at Kamakhya temple have tested positive for the Covid-19. “Three devotees, who visited the temple seeking blessings of goddess Kamakhya, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday,” said a member of the temple management committee. Sources said that the trio has been admitted to a Covid care centre in the city. After testing around 500 passengers, 19 persons have been found positive for Covid-19 at Guwahati Railway Station.

One fresh case in Hailakandi

Hailakandi reported one fresh Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally in the district to 3,383. The district currently has six active Covid-19 cases while 3,354 patients have recovered from the disease. Two patients each are undergoing treatment at SK Roy Civil Hospital and Silchar Medical College and Hospital and two are kept under home isolation. The district has so far tested 1,65,759 samples for Covid-19 including 2,089 samples in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 death toll in the district is nine. Since Saturday the Covid vaccination drive has been stepped up in government hospitals and at some selected colleges. 123 persons were administered Covid vaccine on Sunday.