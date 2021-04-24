Cottage industry dealing spices launched in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 23: Former deputy chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Kampa Borgoyary formally launched Julie Spices, a cottage industry on Friday at Subashpalli in Kokrajhar town.

The small cottage industry dealing with Julie Spices is owned by promising entrepreneur Bharat Sarma of Kokrajhar town.

The Julie Species has been catering organic products.

The organic spices include pickles, Ginger,chilly, Jeeramasla, papad, masala papad etc. The organic products would be sold at a reasonable price and necessary marketing aspects are so far made.

Borgoyary has highlighted the importance of the locally found products like pickles, ginger, chilly, Jeeramasla etc. and lauded the initiated by Sarma to enhance the trading aspects in the area.

Sarma said that he has started his business one year back and on Friday ceremonially launched the venture.

He informed that all spices are made from locally available raw materials.