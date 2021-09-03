Council polls: APCC working president in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 2: The working president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and MLA, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha was in Diphu to assess party function and preparation for the forthcoming election to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong which is due next year.

He met with the party workers and leaders at Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) office to discuss the status of the party and activities and programmes. He also participated in the Joint Extended Meeting of KADCC to discuss ways of strengthening the party in the hill districts ahead of the KAAC election.

The MLA interacting with the media said there are possibilities of electoral alliance with a regional party in the forthcoming KAAC election to defeat the BJP in Karbi Anglong.

“There will be an electoral understanding with regional parties in the forthcoming KAAC elections to defeat the BJP. Whatever decision the KADCC takes on an electoral alliance with the regional party, it will be placed before the Congress Core Committee (CCC). The final outcome will be declared ahead of the KAAC election,” MLA Purkayastha said.

Purkayastha also said compared to the 2019 Parliamentary election the vote count of Congress in the last Assembly election in Assam has increased. Based on the increase of votes for the Congress there is the confidence that Congress will win the KAAC election.

The joint extended meeting was chaired by the president of KADCC and former HAD minister, Kharsing Engti and attended by a spokesperson of APCC, Dr. Mongve Rongpi and vice presidents of KADCC, Ashok Teron and Raton Engti.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.