Counting For Majuli Assembly Seat Today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 9: The District Administration, Majuli is ready for foolproof counting of votes for Bye-election of 99-Majuli (ST) constituency. Chief Electoral officer, Assam, Nitin Khade reviewed Counting arrangements with DEO of Majuli.

He directed that all laid down instructions of the commission must be adhered to. He also directed that compliance of Covid guidelines must be ensured at each counting hall. Accordingly, the concerned DEO has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and safe counting in Majuli LAC.

Three layer tight security arrangements have been made in the counting centre.

The commission has designated RO and AROs for the purposes of counting.

The counting will start on March 10 at 8 AM. The result of every round would be available at ECI website https://results.eci.gov.in. It could also be seen with the help of the Voter Helpline App. The media persons will also be informed about the counting trend from time to time.