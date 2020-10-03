Country needs to be strengthened by Gandhi’s philosophy: CM

Rich tributes paid to Father of Nation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 2: On the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid rich floral tributes to the statue of Gandhiji at Gandhi Mandap here on Friday.

On the occasion, Sonowal also took part in an all faith prayer meeting organised by Kamrup Metropolitan district administration.

Talking to the media, Sonowal said that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti the global community is paying rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He also said that Bapuji based on his tenets of non-violence had shown the path of peace to global community. Bapuji had also given the path of truth and devotion which should be exceedingly applied to strengthen the country. Based on Bapuji’s belief in cleanliness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to give Mahatma Gandhi a fitting tribute.

Sonowal on the occasion, expressed his deep gratitude to the people of the country for having embraced ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and made it a successful mission. He also urged upon the people of all sections to emulate the ideals and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi to make a society based universal brotherhood, peace and tranquillity.

Following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, Sonowal also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi giant and promising strides were taken to make India one of the leading nations in the world. He, therefore, urged upon the people of state and country to extend their cooperation to reach the target emphatically.

Speaking on the occasion, Guwahati development department (GDD) minister Siddhartha Bhattacharyya, MP Queen Oja, Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner Biswajit Pegu and a host of dignitaries were present on the occasion.