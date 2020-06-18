Court rejects bail petitions of 47 accused in Abhi-Nil lynching case

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 17: Nagaon District and Session Court on Wednesday rejected the bail petitions of 47 accused persons in sensational Abhijit Nath and Nilotpal Das lynching case.

The advocate of the accused party on Tuesday filed the bail petitions for those 47 accused persons and the court postponed the order against their bail appeal for Wednesday after hearing arguments from both parties. The court finally rejected the bail petitions of those 47 accused persons.

The advocate of the accused parties, Manash Saranya due to ongoing restrictions for COVID 19 pandemic situation, filed the bail petitions in virtual court on Tuesday through video conference while advocate J Kamar of the victim party pressed the arguments.

Meanwhile, fathers of Abhi-Nil, Ajit Nath and Gopal Ch Das, in response to the court verdict expressed their satisfaction while addressing the local media persons here after court and said that the court scheduled to complete the entire process of the trial of the case in December next.