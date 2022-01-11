Covid-19: Assam Logs 2,198 New Cases, Highest in 6 Months

Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI): New Covid-19 cases reported in Assam in the last 24 hours more than doubled to 2,198 new patients, the highest tally since July 10 last year, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

On Monday, 2,198 new cases were detected against testing of 48,964 samples, registering a positivity of 4.49 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of new cases is the highest since July 10, when the state had registered 2,391 cases with a positivity rate of 1.79 per cent.

The state had tested 988 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 6.48 per cent on Sunday against testing of 15,238 tests.

The number of positive cases in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, increased to 760 from 490 a day earlier, an increase of more than 55 per cent.

The number of recoveries fell by more than seven per cent to 416 persons on Monday from 448 on Sunday, the NHM data showed.

In Assam, 6,14,542 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered and were discharged from different hospitals and Covid care centres (CCCs).

During the day, two persons lost their lives to the disease in Cachar and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

With this, the total number deaths of Covid-19 infected people has gone up to 7,530, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, NHM said.

Currently, the state has a total of 6,867 active cases and they are being treated at different hospitals and CCCs across the state along with some being at home isolation.

Out of the new cases, the highest 760 patients were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 142 in Dibrugarh, 139 in Cachar and 115 in Tinsukia.

With 6,28,939 total Covid-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.33 per cent against total testing of 2,69,43,430 samples so far.

The NHM also said a total of 3,92,19,576 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,27,11,564 first doses and 1,65,08,012 second doses.

It said that a total of 2,28,056 persons were vaccinated on Monday, up from 57,158 shots on Sunday.

The vaccination figure includes 37,817 children between 15 years and 18 years receiving the first jab across the state on Monday, NHM said.

The Assam government on Monday started administering the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, or the booster dose, to vulnerable groups such as healthcare and frontline workers along with the elderly people. A total of 7,921 such doses were given.