Covid-19: Assam logs 92 deaths, 5767 new cases

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 25: The state has registered a total of 5,767 fresh cases, pushing the total number of positive cases to 3,81,171, an official bulletin of National Health Mission (NHM) informed here on Tuesday.

92 more patients succumbed to their Covid-19 infections in the state, taking the death toll to 2,915, the report said.

Of the fresh deaths, 27 have been reported from Kamrup (Metro), followed by 8 in Dibrugarh, 7 each in Jorhat and Sonitpur, and 6 in Kamrup Rural.

The positivity rate is 5.04% (1,14,315 tests done).

Of the fresh cases, 624 have been detected from Kamrup (Metro), followed by Cachar (528), Nagaon (416), Kamrup Rural (364) and Dibrugarh (357).

A total of 4,783 patients were discharged on Tuesday. With this the active caseload of the state now stands at 53,541.

3 more deaths at Lakhimpur

With three more deaths, one on Monday night and two on Tuesday, Lakhimpur district’s Covid-19 toll reached 32 during the last 24 hours, while 2590 positive cases were registered.

Girish Saikia, a 75-year old man from Pulinaharani of Bholabori area under Narayanpur Revenue Circle, died due to Covid-19 on Monday at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. He had been suffering from fever and cough for a week and has been undergoing treatment locally.

Later, his condition became critical and was admitted to North Lakhimpur Civil Hospital. But the doctors referred him immediately to the AMCH for better treatment, and he breathed his last there.

Late Girish Saikia’s son Golok Saikia and daughter-in-law Joonmoni Saikia also tested Covid positive, and are undergoing treatment at the AMCH, Dibrugarh. The local people urged the health department to expedite the sanitization exercise at Pulinaharani village.

Covid claims three more in Nagaon

Three more people died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the district to 56. 416 more people who tested positive on Tuesday, are people under 50 to 69 age group.

Of fresh cases, 102 were immediately admitted to Nagaon Covid hospital as well as other Covid Care Centres while the rest were put in home isolation.

Rapid Antigen Test was conducted on 6,294 people while RT-PCR test was conducted on 42 swab samples, official sources said.

One dies of Covid in Demow

Covid claimed another life in Demow on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Dhoni Gogoi (79), a resident of Demow Madhupur. Gogoi (79) succumbed to the virus in Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. 15 patients have died due to Covid till date in Demow.

111 new cases in Karimganj

111 fresh cases have been reported in Karimganj on Tuesday. Of them, 102 were detected in RAT tests while 9 positive cases were detected in RT-PCR tests.

The district now has 736 active positive cases, while 132 patients have been discharged from various hospitals.