Covid-19 cannot be factor for delaying BTC polls: Hagrama

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 23: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary on Wednesday said that COVID-19 pandemic situation cannot be a factor for delaying election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Mohilary, who is also the former chief of BTC while attending a party meeting held at Ultapani along the Indo-Bhutan border area in Kokrajhar district on Wednesday, urged chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the state government to conduct the council elections within October 27 next.

Mohilary emphasized on ending the ongoing Governor’s Rule and urged the CM to not extend the Governor’s rule in BTAD. He further exuded confidence that the BPF will emerge victorious in the council elections and form the next council government.

He also assured more developmental and welfare steps to be initiated for the communities if voted to power. Earlier, over 500 new members from different parties and organizations joined BPF in the presence of Mohilary at Ultapani and Saralpara.