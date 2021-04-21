Covid-19 cases crosses 100-mark in Sivasagar

Nazira put on high alert

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 20: Covid-19 positive cases crossed the 100-mark in Sivasagar district with detection of 27 fresh cases on Tuesday.

As per directives of the state government, Sivasagar additional deputy commissioner through a notification (No SVD/EDN/CT/05/2015/229) ordered closure of all pre-primary and lower primary schools (both government and private) in the district until further order.

Active positive cases in the district have shot up to 120 in just a week’s time and with larger numbers going unreported due to negligence towards the tests and ignorance, the situation might escalate in the coming days.

The district administration has tightened its measures against flagrant violation of Covid protocol by a section of the people.

Dr Sourov Gogoi, superintendent, Sivasagar Civil Hospital, informed that there is no shortage of oxygen in the Covid hospital attached to the civil hospital as the new machinery installed by the government turns the atmospheric oxygen into one usable for medical purpose in the hospital.

It has drastically reduced the recurring expenditures on oxygen to just Rs 8000 last month from Rs 40000 in the previous month.

The Nazira district administration adopted zero tolerance against anyone evading or violating Covid-19 protocol. Lakhimi Dutta, SDO (Civil) directed the CEO of Nazira Municipality Board, Sujata Gogoi and other officers to conduct door to door inspection of all hotels and restaurants to monitor the situation and to enforce the restrictions on the owners and workers there particularly in regards to wearing masks, hand gloves and maintaining safe distances.