COVID-19 claims 6 more; death toll touches 22

GUWAHATI, July 8: Assam has reported six more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the state’s death toll due to the virus to 22 while the total number of cases stood at 13,336.

Four patients died at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and one each succumbed to the coronavirus at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) and another at Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH).

The four persons who died at GMCH are – Safikul Rahman of Hidayatpur in Guwahati (60); Romoni Mazumdar of Pattacharkuchi, Barpeta (60); Utpal Kumar Chaliha of Kahilipara, Dispur (75); and Hari Prasad Mandal of Lalganesh in Guwahati (68).

All of them were on invasive ventilation and had severe pneumonia, urosepsis and septic shock, the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

The patient who died at Jorhat Medical College & Hospital was a 19-year-old woman is identified as Monika Bhumij, who was referred from Sivasagar with severe anaemia and sepsis.

“Sorry to inform that we lost a very young Monika Bhumij (19) to #COVID19. She had severe anemia and sepsis and was in the ICU of Jorhat Medical College after she was referred from Sivasagar. Doctors did their best but unfortunately we couldn’t save her, Heartfelt condolences,” Sarma said in a tweet.

The patient who died at TMCH was a 30-year-old man from Majbat area in Udalguri district was admitted to the hospital on July 7 with “features of septicaemia in shock with a history of herbal medication,” he said. “Condolences. So sad to see young lives being lost,” Sarma tweeted.

The total number of cases has risen to 13,336 after 814 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday night.

397 more patients have been discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday.

The state has 4,585 active cases. 8,726 have recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals and three have migrated out of the state.

The district administrations of Dhubri, Nagaon, Kokrajhar and Nalbari have restricted movement to and from Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, to prevent community transmission in other districts.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 induced lockdown scenario in Kamrup Metro district and took stock of the various measures undertaken for reducing the spread of coronavirus in the district and rest of the state at a meeting held at Assam Administrative Staff College.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Sharma, Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

Appreciating the efforts of health department, Kamrup Metro district administration, police and other line departments in successfully implementing the lockdown in the district, the chief minister said that due to the strict implementation of lockdown protocols rate of positive cases has come down from 36% to 16% in Kamrup metro.