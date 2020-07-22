COVID-19 claims 6 more lives, death toll touches 64

Sharjeel Imam, actor Geetawali Rajkumari among fresh positive cases

GUWAHATI/JORHAT/NAGAON, July 21: Six more persons succumbed to infections due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 64 in the state.

Among the deceased, two are male and four female.

“Rekha Dutta (63) from Darrang district, Mona Das (51) from Dibrugarh district, Sister Florence (74) from Kamrup (M), Mukiv Ali (65) and Ramesh Ch Dekha (67) from Kamrup Rural & Bulin Begum (44), Kamrup (M) died from the virus,” informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 25,092 after 1093 cases were reported on Monday night. Of the fresh cases, 448 cases have been reported from Guwahati city alone.

The state now has 7,936 active positive cases after discharge of 17,095 patients and 3 patients migrated.

Meanwhile, student activist Sharjeel Imam who is currently lodged at the Guwahati Central Jail for his inflammatory speech during the anti-CAA protest last year has tested positive for the virus, according to reports.

Actor Geetawali, daughter test COVID-19 positive

The Covid-19 positive cases shot up to 165 in the last 24 hours in Jorhat district on Tuesday and included Assamese actor Geetawali Rajkumari and her daughter, a student of Don Bosco School.

She was tested positive through a rapid antigen test conducted here Tuesday. Her elder sister Subhalakshmi Rajkumari, who is the Inspector of Schools here also tested positive on Monday.

Former ward commissioner of Jorhat Municipal Board Prasanta Bora a few days ago and an employee of the revenue department Abhilash Dutta, has also tested positive for the virus.

He was in the control room of the Jorhat Circuit House but deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said that he had not come into contact with any VIPs and had not come to office for one week.

Korati said that the total cases of Jorhat stood at 1064, out of which 355 were discharged and 701 were active.

The DC giving a breakup of the positive cases found after the Rapid antigen test said that in the Zonal Screening Center out of the 15 tested, all were negative, in the Govt Girls H.S. & M.P. School out if RAT -18, positive -6, negative – 12, Dhenuchucha LP School RAT-14, two were positive and negative – 12 Kalyan Sangha LP School, RAT – 12, positive found were 4.

The DC said that out of the 165 found positive on Tuesday, 28 belonged to Jorhat town area.

Meanwhile, the Jorhat district administration has announced that the total lockdown in force in Jorhat Municipal Board and in 11 suburban areas since 7 pm of July 9 will be lifted with restrictions from 7 am of July 23 (Thursday).

An order passed by the Jorhat District Magistrate who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday, mentioned several restrictions which will be imposed from July 23 and remain in force till August 7.

The order mentioned that the lockdown on Saturday and Sundays for JMB and the suburban areas will continue as per earlier order in this regard.

48 inmates of Nagaon central jail test positive

As many as 76 people including 48 inmates of Nagaon central jail, one senior private physician and an employee of the office of Joint Director, District Health Services, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 1201.

Sources claimed that the district medical surveillance teams conducted a massive rapid antigen test among 81 jail inmates in Nagaon central jail, out of which 48 inmates tested positive for COVID-19. The medical surveillance teams are yet to verify as well as to enlist all those 48 jail inmates till filing of this report.

Besides, 12 persons including one senior physician, a police personnel and an employee of the office of Joint Director, District Health Services also tested positive for COVID-19 during a drive of rapid antigen test on Tuesday.

According to sources, the senior physician and the employee of the district health services, have been identified as Dr AR Bhattacharya and Mridul Saikia.

Meanwhile, following the confirmation two employees of the district health services testing positive, the district administration sanitized the entire office of Joint Director, District Health Services and also sealed the office building for a week.

Moreover, for emergency services of the department concerned, the office of the same was temporarily shifted to the office of DRDA, Nagaon. Similarly, NHM branch also had been shifted to Nagaon Swahid Bhugeswari Phookonani Civil Hospital from the office of Joint Director.