COVID-19 claims CRPF SI from Assam in Delhi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 28: A 55-year-old sub-inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Assam, who has tested positive for COVID-19, died on Tuesday, officials said.

SI Ikram Hussain, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID19), died on Tuesday at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi. He was posted with 31st Battalion of the CRPF in Noida.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the demise of @crpfindia SI Ikram Hussain, who hailed from Barpeta. The nation salutes his supreme sacrifice in the fight against #COVID19. Our condolences to the bereaved family.” the official twitter handle of Assam Police said.

“Salute the indefatigable spirit of SI Ekram Hussain @crpfindia of 31 Bn New Delhi who, like a true corona warrior, sacrificed his life in the line of duty fighting against the invisible enemy.” MS Bhatia, an IPS officer said in a tweet, which was re-twitted by official twitter handle by crpfindia.

The CRPF official was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital a few days back after being detected positive for the virus.

Union home minister Amit Shah condoled the death of the officer. “I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of brave SI Mohammed Ikram Hussain who was fighting the coronavirus infection.”

“He fought the disease bravely till the end. His contribution to service and internal security of the country will continue to inspire citizens,” Shah tweeted.

The minister said he talked to the family of the official on Sunday over phone to know about his well being. “Losing a brave soldier is an irreparable loss for us. The entire country and the central government are with his family in this moment of grief,” he wrote.

The trooper, who hailed from Barpeta district, was suffering from co-morbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension, he said. At least 45 other personnel from this battalion have been admitted with coronavirus infection and they are suspected to have contracted the virus from another colleague who was found positive in their camp.

About 400 CRPF personnel and their families have been tested for COVID-19 in connection with this chain in Delhi, officials said.

CRPF chief AP Maheshwari and few other senior officials had also gone into quarantine early this month after a doctor of the force was detected positive for the viral disease. They later joined work.

There have been a few positive cases in other CAPFs like the Border Security Force and the Central Industrial Security Force. Some among them have been cured.

Notably, Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass has alleged that four CRPF jawans hailing from Assam have been getting little care at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Dass alleged that the CRPF personnel who are admitted to a quarantine centre since last three days have not received any form of medication, doctor’s consult and are being deprived of nutritious food.

“4 @crpfindia jawans hailing from #Assam are admitted at the #Mandoli quarentine centre under @CMODelhi since the last 3 days & have not received any form of medication/doctor consult & are being deprived of nutritious food,” Dass tweeted.

Dass also stated that the Assam government has been taking excellent care of COVID-19 patients, if Delhi government can’t do that they should send the people back to Assam.

“It is our prime duty to protect those who protect us. The concerned authorities should take immediate action. @mygovassam is taking excellent care of #Covid_19 patients, if @CMODelhi cannot do the same then they should make arrangements to send our people back to #Assam,” Ranjeet Das mentioned in another tweet.