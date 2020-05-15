COVID-19: DC holds meeting with apex bodies, other organisations

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 14: Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Amitabh Rajkhowa held a meeting with the apex bodies of all communities, student organisations, women’s organisations at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by SP, ADC, DIPRO and members of Autonomous Council of Hatikhali, Harangajao, Umrangso and Diyungbra.

Speaking on the prevailing situation in Dima Hasao under the pandemic COVID-19, Rajkhowa sought co-operation for strengthening the efforts of the district administration in this fight against COVID-19, he requested people to abstain from taking law into their own hands.

“While in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the district, it should be remembered that those people recently travelling back to their homes should not be harassed or hindered, especially government officials while delivering their duties,” the DC said.

Welcoming volunteers to assist the officials at the check gates via proper permissions acquired from the authority, DC strictly warned that no organisations or individual will be tolerated to take law at their hands.

Speaking during the meeting the deputy commissioner said that although the district Dima Hasao is presently in green zone people should be extra cautious. He gave a detailed account of the steps being taken by the district administration in the direction of preventing the spread of the virus and also briefed about the government directives under each phase of the nation-wide lockdown. Although there has been a considerable relaxation of activities in order keep the economy wheel running, people should be more careful and take the responsibility of following the advisories.

Superintendent of police Bir Bikram Gogoi also added that while this is a fight of entire human race against the virus, giving a religious, ethnic, communal colour etc to it is undesirable threatening law and order situation. While the police is keeping a strict vigil on compliance of the government directions, it is people who can help them in enforcement of the same. There are few cases of violation of orders by some people advised for home quarantine as by the medical department, more participation of the people, communities and groups are welcomed in such situations without resorting to any violation. People resorting to their own rules will be termed as violation of sections under the Disaster Management Act 2005. The district administration, police administration, the doctors or health workers alone cannot contain the virus the SP stated.

Requesting the people for public support, SP Gogoi said that all possible efforts are made to ensure that the essential services are provided to the general public to mitigate their sufferings and to ensure their convenience in these hours of crises.