COVID-19 fear grips Sonowal, to skip all public engagements

741 people quarantined in Assam ** India reports second death on coronavirus

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ NEW DELHI, March 13: In view of worldwide coronavirus outbreak and the advisory issued by the health department, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal decides not to take part in any public programme till March 31.

Sonowal also appealed people of the state to remain alert and keep themselves aware of this disease.

The country has reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the health ministry saying a 68-year-old woman died in Delhi.

The death was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), it said, adding she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman was admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, officials said. She became the second person to die of coronavirus infection in the country.

On Thursday, the first death was reported in Karnataka.

In a statement on Friday, Sonowal said that only through awareness people can keep themselves safe from coronavirus infection.

The chief minister also urged upon people to strictly follow the advisory issued by the health department. He further called upon conscientious citizen to spread awareness in society against this virus. He also wished the people of the State to remain strong and healthy.

The Assam government has closely monitored the international bordering areas of Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal and directed all districts administration, health officials to keep alert to deal with any situation.

The state health department has separately set up isolation wards in six medical colleges with 48 beds and two beds in each district hospitals in the state.

On March 6, Bhutan Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that one positive case COVID-19 found in the country and said that, one case of COVID-19 was confirmed at 11 pm on March 5 and the result was validated at 12-30 am on March 6.

According to the report, the patient is a 76-year-old from United States of America and he had entered Bhutan from Paro International Airport, after embarking Drukair flight KB241 from Guwahati in Assam on March 2.

The US tourist had spent also spent few days in Assam and took a 7-day Brahmaputra river cruise before leaving to Bhutan.

Following the incident, the Assam government has quarantined 741 persons.

Meanwhile, the state tourism department has appealed to all domestic and international tourists to follow precautionary health measures as advised by WHO and other health authorities for their own safety and to avoid spread of the virus.

In a notification on Friday, commissioner and secretary (tourism) M Angamuthu appealed to all domestic tourists coming from the areas where prevalence coronavirus from medium to high rate, to take all necessary precautionary measures including clinical screening if needed.

The director of tourism and managing director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) have been directed to take all measures for spreading awareness and sensitization of all concerned stakeholders, including hoteliers tour operators, jeep and elephant safaris, drivers, reception counter personnel etc.

The tourism officials have been directed to monitor the movements of domestic tourists in all tourism destinations.

All tourists have been asked to avoid crowded places and public gatherings and adopt strategies for social isolation.

The state government has instructed all districts to stay alert and has notified Guwuhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati with isolation ward & ICU facilities as the State Nodal Hospital for monitoring, prevention, treatment and control of disease in the state. Further it has notified Dr. Meenakshi Devi, state surveillance officer, IDSP, O/o MD NHM as state nodal officer.