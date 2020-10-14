Covid-19 graph in Assam starts flattening: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 13: The Covid-19 curve has started flattening with constant fall in the positivity rate of coronavirus cases in the state, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Tuesday.

“If we look at the last one week trend, on October 4 it was 5.8 per cent. If we observe from October 6, the positivity rate is coming down from 5 per cent and it is gradually coming down. Yesterday’s positivity rate was just 1.4 per cent. This is something we saw in July-August in the beginning of the cycle and now in the past seven days we are witnessing that kind of positivity rate,” Sarma told a press conference here.

At least 1,521 new cases took the Covid-19 tally in the state to 1,95,304 on Monday.

The state had reported its lowest coronavirus figures in four months – 396 fresh cases and five deaths on October 11 when only 11,376 samples were tested for Covid-19.

The state has recorded 826 Covid-19 fatalities so far, while over 1,000 coronavirus patients died due to other reasons.

“The fatality ratio is still less than one per cent and we consider it as modest,” Sarma said.

On the other hand, in terms of absolute number case, Assam touched came down to 28,000 from 36,000 cases. Similarly, Assam has crossed the recovery rate of 85 per cent.

“We are about to complete 40 lakh tests today which is for a state like Assam is a big achievement. Almost 1 lakh 14 thousand tests have been done per million (10 lakh). It means we have finished testing 10 per cent of the population. If we look in Guwahati we have conducted tests on 6 lakh people against a population of 10 lakh,” the minister said.

“We continue to remain vigilant and careful for a few more days. If this trend continues, we will be sure to win the fight against the virus,” Sarma also said.

The state has conducted more than 40 lakh tests including six lakh in Guwahati, so far, he said.

“This is high performance for Assam in comparison to the bigger states. Our standard goal is to conduct 30,000 tests per day and we will have to continue with this even if the graph has started flattening,” the minister said.

The minister also informed Covid-19 vaccine would be made available from January to July in the next year.

“The Government of India has been convening meetings with us to take vaccination programme from January to July next year. The frontline staff will be given priority. We have been asked to be ready from January to July for the vaccination,” Sarma said.

The minister said that priority would be given to the citizens above 60 years of age and frontline Covid-19 workers in terms of providing the vaccine.