COVID 19: Guv, CM take stock of situation in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 16: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal took stock of the coronavirus situation in the state with the officials of health and family welfare and disaster management on Monday.

In a meeting with health officials at conference hall of Raj Bhavan, Mukhi emphasized that the men and machinery of the government should be fully prepared in their response.

Reviewing the situation, the Governor asked principal secretary (health and family welfare) Samir Sinha to push ASHA functionaries on duties to undertake a door to door visit and report to the health department for any suspected case. He also exhorted on the need of using the services of the health activists to generate mass awareness in the state.

Sinha while apprising the Governor on the preparedness of the health department to deal with situation, said that though no suspected cases have been detected, the health department is ready to face any contingency. National Health Mission (NHM) mission director Dr. Lakshmanan S gave a power point presentation on the present situation of coronavirus in the country and informed the Governor that NHM is working in convergence with the health department to make the people aware of the diseases and the precautions to be taken to neutralize the risks of infections.

Taking stock of the facilities being put in place in the designated hospitals, the Governor exhorted on the need of adopting the best and viable practices for the management of coronavirus in the state. He also emphasized on adopting personal hygiene and other standard protocol to keep the virus infection away.

Mukhi also asked the concerned officials to put their men and materials on duty for encouraging the people around to adopt adequate precautions. He further stated that everyone should work in unison to tackle the situation. The Governor also reviewed the novel coronavirus cases whose infection have been reported in other states of the country.

Principal secretary (health) Samir Kumar Sinha, mission director of National Health Mission (NHM) Dr.Lakshmanan, commissioner and secretary (health) Monalisa Goswami, commissioner and secretary (ASDMA) MS Manivannan, commissioner and secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram and other senior officers of the government were present at the meeting.

An emergency review meeting on preparation undertaken so far for prevention and control of coronavirus outbreak in the state was chaired by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in presence of all senior government officials at Janata Bhavan here on Monday.

Sonowal reviewed the preparations and actions taken by Assam government, The meeting discussed various advisories and office memorandums issued by Union government and also the state government, including closure of schools and colleges, cinema theatres, swimming pools, gymnasiums etc.

The chief minister directed that the surveillance activities undertaken so far must be continued strictly and all the international travelers alighting in all the airports shall be mandatorily screened for corona Virus infection.

He also directed that all the layers of administration, cutting across the department shall be working together so that a coordinated action can be undertaken at all levels.

He said the effort should be taken to sensitize about the necessary steps to ensure the safety of older people in both Urban and Rural areas.