COVID-19: Maiden Serological Survey Study begins in Assam

Srijan Assam’s survey is quite crucial and timely, says Pijush Hazarika

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: In its effort to map and understand the spreading of the novel coronavirus in Assam, the SRIJANASOM, a non-governmental organisation working for the promotion of Indian art & culture, education and for an accessible& affordable health care for all, has launched first ever serological survey in the state on Sunday.

The SRIJANASOM, in association with Medicity Guwahati Group of Clinic & Diagnostics, titled ” AASHA – Assessment of Anti-SARSCoV2 Seroprevalence in Habitants of Assam: a population based cross sectional study” here Medicity Guwahati Aditya in the presence of minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika, mission director of National Health Mission, (NHM) Assam Dr. S. Laxmanan and IRS officer Padmapani Bora.

A serological test is performed to diagnose infections and autoimmune illnesses. It can also be conducted to check if a person has developed immunity to certain disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Hazarika said that the initiative taken up by Srijan Assam to conduct the survey is quite crucial and timely.

“The cherology survey to be carried out in the state will help the health department to determine the degree of infection with the virus,” Hazarika said.

Speaking on the launching of the survey study, managing trustee CEO SRIJANASOM Mridusmita Das, asserted that this study would help in knowing the distribution of coronavirus infection, which might have been missed by the currently applied testing strategy and method, the extent of immunity of the population of Assam to this infection, and hence the transmission and also to stage the ongoing epidemic in the context of Assam.

Also, this opportunity might be utilized for raising awareness about plasma donation by the recovered people.

The survey study is being carried out in association of Medicity Group of Clinics & Diagnostics, Guwahati which will provide assistance in sample collection and laboratory testing. Study analysis will be carried out under supervision of Dr Jyotismita Pathak, MD, Community Medicine & Assist. Professor, Army Medical College, New Delhi.

Dr. Khalil Siddique expressed his gratitude to SRIAJANASOM for giving this opportunity to collaborate in this noble cause. He further said that the study will understanding the level of corona virus exposure in specified population in a scientific approach.

IRS officer Padmapani Bora who is instrumental in carrying out this study expresses his satisfaction for being able to contribute in the fight against Covid-19 by way helping in carrying out this first ever sero-survey in Assam to estimate Covid anti bodies. He further said that study will help in estimating immunity level developed by various group of population in the state against corona virus and taking further specific containment measures.

The ICMR has advised States to conduct sero-survey to measure Coronavirus exposure in the population using IgG Elisa Test (Antibody test) on May 30 last.

It can reveal insights into the immunity against the coronavirus by detecting presence of specific antibodies against COVID-19.

First time in Assam such Serological Survey Study is being conducted as per guidelines of ICMR and institutional Ethics Committee of Assam Downtown University has granted Ethical Clearance to the proposed study.