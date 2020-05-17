COVID-19 number: Assam hits century

9 test positive in last 24 hours** 9-year-old boy, Delhi varsity student among new corona cases

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ JORHAT/ TEZPUR, May 17: Nine persons, including a 9-year-old boy, tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of cases in the state to 100, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Of late three other persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night. “Alert ~ Three persons are tested #COVID19 + in Guwahati. Two of them came from Mumbai while one arrived from Bihar. All 3 are in Sarusajai quarantine centre,” Sarma tweeted on Sunday night.

Among the fresh cases was a 28-year-old man from Cachar who returned from Chennai on Saturday. He is undergoing treatment in the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, the minister said.

Earlier in day, Sarma tweeted “A 28-year person from Cachar dist, who arrived from Chennai yesterday, has tested #COVID +. He is now under treatment at Silchar Medical College & Hospital.”

Sarma said the patient has been admitted to the Silchar Medical College & Hospital (SMCH) and is undergoing treatment there.

“On May 16 NIGHT, 4 more #COVID19 + cases were detected – 2 from Guwahati, 1 each from Sonitpur & Sivasagar, taking total cases to 95; active 50. In view of developing situation, I urge elderly (65+) & children below 10 to strictly stay inside, unless very important,” Sarma tweeted on Sunday morning.

One child from Jorhat and another belonging to Geleky in Sivasagsr district tested positive for COVID-19 at the zonal screening centre at Kakodanga in the western outskirts of Jorhat.

The toll in Jorhat now stands at 4.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A. Korati said that Farhan Akhtar, a 9-year old boy of Ward No 3 had come along with Abdul Samim, a student who had been studying in Delhi University and had tested positive earlier in the day.

As soon as Samim had tested positive all the seven others, including the boy had been shifted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMVH) from the quarantine facility at Kaziranga University.

All eight had come from Delhi in a Traveller bus along with six others here on May 14.

“The 19-year old Delhi University student, Abdul Samim has tested positive in Jorhat. We shifted him and his contacts from Kaziranga University quarantine centre to JMCH and his relative, a 9-year old boy, Farhan Akthar, from Ward no. 3, Pujadubi, Jorhat town has also tested positive. Both are asymptomatic,” the deputy commissioner said.

Kakodanga COVID-19 screening centre serves as the centre for six upper Assam districts Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo.

On May 9, two women, Mamu Bora (36) from Ujoni Charaimoria and Parishmita Dutta Kalita (27) from Charingia and the driver of the ambulance who had come from Mumbai to Jorhat had tested positive for COVID-19 and are at present in the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital here.

The driver of the ambulance who had gone back before the results were given, was apprehended in Bihar and also quarantined there.

Meanwhile, two persons who stayed in rented accommodations in Guwahati tested positive after going back to Tripura, following which the Kamrup (Metro) district administration declared parts of the Rukminigaon and Katahbari areas as containment zones.

The district administration also declared the Fatashil Tiniali area as a containment zone as a person who tested positive lived there.

Biswanath opens COVID-19 account

Biswanath district opened account with the first patient Tokowa Gayari (60) who tested positive on Saturday night.

The patient hails from No. 2 Phakoriguri village of Balijuri under Sootea police station in Biswanath district. As per information, Goyari was an employee of a private hotel in West Bengal. He travelled to Guwahati by bus-truck and sometime on foot.

He reached Guwahati on May 14 and travelled to Tezpur via ASTC bus. Getting off at Mission Chariali, Goyari hired a tempo (Registration No. AS-12BC-3862 belongs to Sabuj Ali) and moved his ancestral village Balijuri. There were five more passengers in the tempo that got off at Ketekibari, Sonabill and at Balipara.

Reaching home, Tokau was advised to undergo home quarantine. But as and when he felt unwell he was taken to Itakhola primary health centre (PHC) and then to Tezpur Medical College & Hospital (TMC) on May 15.

However, he was allowed to go home on that very day as all his primary reports turned negative.

But on Saturday night, the swab samples of Tokau tested positive for COVID-19. Instantly, a medical team has transferred him to TMCH.

Biswanath district administration has already declared the area as containment zone after he tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The swab sample of another passenger of the tempo Sameer Saikia who got down at Balipara, was also collected for test.