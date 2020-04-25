COVID-19 pandemic: Intrastate movement of people to begin today

1 lakh stranded people to move on Day 1 ** ASTC to provide free journey: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 24: As many as 1 lakh stranded people will return home and families on the day one of the three-day-long intrastate and intra-district movement announced by the state health department on Saturday.

The government has allowed intrastate and intra-district movement for stranded people on April 25, 26 and 27 as several lakh of people, especially migrant labourers have been stuck in various places due to sudden announcement of the nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19 in the country.

“Nearly one lakh people have been issued passes for the conditional movement. This movement will be strictly on the basis of the guidelines of the Union home ministry, and special passes will be issued by each of the district authorities after verification of the applications,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The government has opened a three-day window – April 25, 26 and 27 – to allow those who want to go to their homes. Employees who want to reach their districts of posting, and patients who need to go to hospitals on referral, have also been issued the passes.

Migrant workers stranded because of the coronavirus lockdown have also been allowed to go to their hometowns within the state.

Over 51,000 intrastate travel passes have been given to those who will travel from their personal cars; 12,000 out of the total will travel on April 25.

41,000 people with no personal vehicles have also been issued the passes. To facilitate their travel the state will run Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses free of cost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the three-week nationwide lockdown on March 24 to check the spread of the virus, which has so far killed over 700 in the country. Most of the businesses across the country have been shut since, the means of transport banned and movement of people severely restricted.

The lockdown had also led to a humanitarian crisis as lakh of migrant workers across the country were left without jobs and money.

The centre has allowed some selected economic activities in non-hotspot areas from April 20. It has also allowed workers to travel within the state. Migrant workers who wish to return to their places of work within the state where they are presently located must be screened for coronavirus, it had said.

“We are planning for the transport. More than 50,000 people have already registered through the helpline number ‘104’. Many people have also registered through the online link and a few have directly approached the deputy commissioner office,” ASTC managing director Anand Prakash Tiwari told reporters here.

“We have compiled all the data and we will inform the people through text message regarding their journey. ASTC will send the text messages and it will include all kinds of details like name, place of boarding, reporting and timing,” Tiwari said.

“Those who will be travelling on April 25 will get the text messages by today evening. Those who will travel on April 26 will get the messages on April 25 and accordingly, people who will travel on April 27, will get the details by April 26,” he said.

Authorities have asked people to follow the rules strictly and have asked them to come to their designated boarding points only after receiving the SMS regarding their travel details.

People who want to travel with their own vehicles must apply for the e-pass and after receiving the e-pass they will be allowed to travel on the designated date.