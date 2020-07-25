COVID-19 patients give birth to babies in Kokrajhar

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, July 24: Two COVID-19 patients gave birth to babies in Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital here on Friday.
Both the pregnant women hail from Titaguri area of the district. They have tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
Runjun Mahanta (32) gave birth to a baby girl, while Kankana Barman (22) gave birth to a baby boy.
They had no complications while giving birth, in a relief to the doctors.
The condition of both the babies is stable and they have tested negative for covid-19, health official said.
Two surgeons Dr RK Boro and Dr MN Brahma have been assigned for scissoring of the pregnant women in the hospital.
