COVID-19: Patowary visits Barpeta district

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 5: Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visited Barpeta district and took stock of the steps and measures by the district administration for prevention of Coronavirus on Sunday.

In a discussion regarding availability of food and medicines, deputy commissioner Munindra Sharma informed the Minister that there is sufficient stock of essential food items and medicines in the district.

He also updated the Minister that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the district are rendering their services efficiently in fighting Coronavirus.

The minister appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the lockdown guidelines and follow the necessary protective measures. He also appealed that the people who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi must co-operate and voluntarily contact the district and health officials or else the district administration will be compelled to take stern action against them.

Patowary also appealed to the people to stay indoors during the lockdown period which will strengthen the united fight against COVID-19.

The minister also led a sanitization drive, along with Gunindra Nath Das, MLA, Barpeta, at Barpeta Town and Barpeta Road to motivate the SDRF and Municipal Corporation teams.

Earlier in the day, Patowary visited Sarthebari Circle Office and had a detail discussion of the situation with MLA, Sarukhetri, Jakir Hussain Sikdar and deputy commissioner, Barpeta Munindra Sharma and other district officials.