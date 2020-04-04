COVID-19 positive patients caught spiting from isolation rooms

Tracing of Nizamuddin returnees complete: Himanta

HT Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, April 3: “I am very much hurt to know that the COVID-19 positive patients are spitting outside from the window of their rooms. It is the duty of their leaders to make them understand that anyone, it may be a pregnant lady or an elderly person, who come in contact with the salvia of their spit can be get infected,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Friday.

Sarma along with minister of state Pijush Hazarika and agriculture minister Atul Bora, Khumtai legislator Mrinal Saikia visited Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital here to take stock of the situation.

“From the way they are spitting from the top floor of the isolation building it can be said that they are deliberately doing it to spread the infection and it is a very dangerous thing,” said Mrinal Saikia, BJP legislator from Khumtai.

In a video being circulated in social media and also run by electronic media, Golaghat deputy commissioner Bibhas Chandra Modi can be seen scolding the patients for their irresponsible behaviour of spitting outside.

“The tracing of people that came back to the state after participating in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz have almost completed and their tests will be completed by midnight and the results of the tests that were conducted yesterday and today came negative,” Sarma said addressing a press conference here.

“The incident is an unfortunate one. People went to Nizamuddin for taking religious preaching but unfortunately the whole thing happened. No need to live in an inferiority complex for that because anyone including myself can be get infected. They should all concentrate on getting treated and cured,” Sarma said.

“We noticed some audio clips claiming to be of COVID-19 positive patients doing rounds in various social media platforms where by it is being alleged that they have neither been provided medical treatment nor any foods. In this regard I would like to say that we are videographing the entire process of treatment and they are being provided with the best of medications and foods. I appeal to the people not to believe in such kind of rumours,” he added.

“It is very regretful that some were giving a political colour to the whole thing. But in reality the patients were tested positive after doing a number of tests and at this moment they are like a human bomb because if they go out they can infect the whole society including their family members with the virus. I am personally monitoring their treatment and diets and all we want in return is their cooperation,” the minister added.