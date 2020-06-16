COVID-19 recovery rate surpasses positive cases in Assam, tally 4,158

80 active containment zones across Guwahati, Donkamukam to go for total lockdown

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: With 109 fresh cases reported, the state’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 4,158 in the state on Monday.

However, the recovery rate has surpassed the active cases. Till Monday, a total of 2,205 (53%) patients have been discharged from various hospitals. Now the active positive cases in the state are 1,942.

“It is heartening that with this we have achieved the recovery rate of 53%,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in tweet on Monday night.

He said the state has tested 2,17,088 samples in 11 laboratories and some outsourced centres till Monday.

“We’ve been carrying out approx 10,000 tests per day after having ramped up our capacities. My compliments to our doctors & staff,” he said.

Of fresh cases, 31 were reported from Jorhat, 3 from Dhemaji, 2 from Biswanath, 2 from Dhubri, 1 each from Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh.

Earlier, 69 new fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, 16 were from Nagaon, 15 from Dhubri, 12 from Kamrup, 10 from Jorhat, 6 from Dhemaji, 4 from Udalguri, 3 each from Kamrup (R) and Barpeta.

The situation in Guwahati is the worst. Kamrup Metro district administration has declared a fresh list of containment around the city. There is currently 80 active containment zone spread across Kamrup(M), while 28 containment zones have been withdrawn on Monday.

The new containment zone declared on Monday are at KC Sen Road in Paltan Bazaar, AK Azad Road in Rehabari, Etabhata in Dhirenpara, Sankar Nagar in Odalbakra, Bamunpara in Betkuchi’s Damodar Nagar, Colony Bazar in Kahilipara, Dhirenpara-III, Santi Nagar in Kahilipara, Latasil, Athgaon – III & IV, Gajen Kalita Path in Kumarpara, Bimala Nagar in Bishnupur, Maligaon Rest Camp, Bshnupur – III, Ferry Ghat Colony, Gopinath Nagar in Birupari – I & II, Deben Sarma Road in Bishnupur, Ashram Road in Ulubari.

Eight more persons in Karbi Anglong and one in West Karbi Anglong have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

“9 new cases of #Covid-19 positives. Karbi Anglong- 8, West Karbi Anglong- 1, all with travel history. Do not panic. #MaintainSocialDistance. Total #Covid cases in KA: 122 Recovered: 64 Active: 57 Deceased: 1”,” chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang said on Monday.

Karbi Anglong district administration has sealed Diphu Polytechnic Quarantine Centre a day after one of the inmates AM Hussain has tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday. All unauthorised entry and exit have been prohibited to the area until further order.

In West Karbi Anglong, four containment zones have been declared by the district administration after new positive cases have come up from villages. The containment zones are: Watizor Silveta, Mailoo Bihari Gaon, Mailoo Nepali Basti and Nawaibil No. 3.

In view of the increased number of COVID-19 positive cases, Donkamukam Municipal Board has decided to go for total lockdown from 5 am of June 17 to 5pm of June 23.

The notice of Donkamukam Municipal Board said, “In view of the pandemic coronavirus and increasing number of Covid-19 patients in Dongkamukam and its surrounding areas, the Dongkamukam Municipal Board has decided for total lockdown”.

With the four declared containment zones on Monday, the number has reached 9 in West Karbi Anglong. Earlier, Mailoo Bazar, Rengthama No. 9 and 14, Lansakhang and Hawaipur Borholi have been declared as containment zones.

Two more positive cases have been detected in different quarantine centres in Biswanath district on Monday.

They are Stephen Gayari and Hasnain Alam Ansari. Hasnain being an employee of BSF returned Assam from Delhi along with his wife and 3-year old daughter. He has been under quarantine in a hotel.

Ansari hails from Old Centre in Sootea, while Stephen returned from Chennai by train and was in a quarantine centre at Biswanath College, he hails from Kayalajuli. Both have been shifted to COVID-19 ward of Biswanath Civil hospital.